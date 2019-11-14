Amidst lavender fields, looking out over wave-torn granite islands and lighthouses, or almost entirely underground, the old saying that "good things come in small packages" is certainly applicable to France’s villages.

Here is a country so full of gorgeous villages that in France, TV talent shows don’t try to find a dog that can juggle, or the next big boy band, they ask the prettiest village to elect the prettiest village. OK, they do have La France a l’incroyable talente too, but Le village préféré des Français (the French public’s favorite village) is nonetheless a hotly contested annual competition, where the public choose from a shortlist of 14 villages.

No shortlist could cover all the picture-perfect villages of France, but from my many years living here (and many research trips all around the country) these are the villages on my shortlist. Voting is closed until you’ve visited them all.

Explore the characterful village of Manigod and the surrounding Alpine region year-round. Paul Maguire/Shutterstock

1. Manigod, Haute-Savoie

Best for rosy cheeks and après-skiToo many ski towns turn into ghost towns out of season, but not Manigod. When snow coats the advent calendar chalets, it’s the perfect time to hit the slopes. Manigod is part of La Clusaz ski resort, which has 130kms (80 miles) of pistes. There’s also snowshoe hikes departing directly from the village. In the summer, these same mountains transform into an epic flower show in the mountains. All year round, Lo Garâjo, the village concept-cafe-and-events-space in a converted garage, keeps its residents entertained with everything from jazz quartets to yoga brunches.

2. Arles-sur-Tech, Pyrénées-Orientales

Best for weird and wonderful traditions

In the foothills of the Pyrenees, this former mining village is Catalan first and foremost and French second. In the shadow of Mount Canigou, it’s a hotspot of myth and legend, but none more curious than the Catalan Bear Festival. Each February, Arles-sur-Tech and its neighbours Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste and Saint-Laurent-de-Cerdans take it in turns to host the festival, where for several days straight, villagers chase a monstrous-looking "bear" that has allegedly kidnapped a local girl. Then they eat copious amounts of meat and quaff copious amounts of wine, and wear down their vigatanes (espadrilles) dancing to a combla (Catalan orchestra). Impromptu combla concerts are commonplace year-round.

Go for a walk then swim in the river by the honey-colored Pont du Diable (Devil's Bridge) at St-Guilhem-le-Désert. Shutterstock

3. St-Guilhem-le-Désert, Hérault

Best for happy hikers and hippie heaven

It’s as though the cliffs sprouted houses here, camouflaged stone buildings which grew out of the top of the waterfall, or willows and cypress trees that flank the village. With the hills of the Cévennes on one side, and the Hérault River on the other, it’s perfectly positioned for strapping on hiking boots, or shedding said boots to jump into the water.

Planning tip: Canoe down the rapids of the Hérault Gorges with Canoë Rapido; white water or calm water trips available.

4. Grignan, Drôme

Best for la vie en lavender

Shortlisted for the best village of 2024, Grignan was pipped to the spot by seaside Collioure, but who needs the ocean when from the vantage point of the 12th century castle, a sea of purple spills out in all directions? It's not as busy as the Luberon, and lavender in the Drôme flowers from mid-June to mid-July.

Planning tip: Exactly when the lavender blooms, and is cut, can vary year on year. Check Les Routes de la Lavande for the most up-to-date information.

5. Fleurie, Beaujolais

Best for wine (on the go or at the château)

Beaujolais wine has been the victim of much snobbery, partly thanks to Beaujolais Nouveau and partly historic grape-shaming from the Dukes of Burgundy in the 14th century. Seeing Beaujolais vintages as a rival to Burgundy wines, they banned the gamay grape, and only now, more than 600 years on is the region beginning to recover. Now home to 10 crus (wine appellations), Fleurie wins for views. A toothpick church spire among sweeping vineyards; houses the colour of melted butter; and more châteaux than you can shake a stick at (go for a tasting at Château de Poncié), it’s a village which tickles all the senses. It’s also the starting point for the legendary annual Beaujolais Wine Marathon.

Planning tip: The wine marathon sells out several months in advance; book early. There’s a half marathon and 13 km route too.

The subterranean city under the village of Naours is even more photogenic. Shutterstock

6. Naours, Somme

Best for getting under the skin of a place

While Naours is a pretty enough place, there’s little to have you reaching for your camera – until you go underground. The vast network of chalk quarries, dug by hand with some 300 rooms, is a subterranean adventure that transforms you into the hero of your favourite childhood adventure novel. The Picard plateau has seen many wars over the centuries, and from the Middle Ages until the 17th century locals used this labyrinth to hide from intruders.

7. Viviers, Ardèche

Best for stepping back in time

Unless you’ve been on a Rhône river cruise, the chances of you having discovered Viviers organically are slim. It doesn’t toot its own (probably medieval) horn very much, and a trip here is like traveling back to the Renaissance. Cobbled streets dart in and out of archways leading to the crown-like cathedral at the top of the village – an elaborate building originally dating from the 4th century CE, although most of the present structure is 12th century. Medieval reenactments are all the rage, and many residents proudly display photos of their pantaloons and velvet breeches in the windows of their homes.

Planning tip: For a weekend each September, Viviers hosts a Renaissance festival, featuring archery, storytelling and flag throwing.

8. Candes-Saint-Martin, Indre-et-Loire

Best for languid days by the water

Nougat-coloured, but punctuated with vibrant, flower-filled window boxes, the village of Candes-Saint-Martin sits at the convergence of the Vienne and Loire rivers. While there are péniche (river barge) boat trips, waterside wineries and a 12th century collegiate church to visit, my favorite thing to do is flop into the shallow waters of the Loire, or hire a kayak from upriver to drift back to base.

Look out on an ever-changing sea from the picturesque Breton village of Camaret-sur-Mer. Shutterstock

9. Camaret-sur-Mer, Finistère

Best for unveiling your artistic flair

Untameable, unsympathetic and utterly bewitching, it’s only natural that Camaret-sur-Mer would attract a motley crew of tortured artistes. Attached by no more than a narrow strip of land to the rest of Brittany, the Crozon Peninsula is a mass of granite boulders, purple heather and a coastline more knotted than a banyan tree. Camaret-sur-Mer is in the wild west, looking out over an ever-changing sea and sky, where when the sun shines the streets become an open-air gallery, and when the clouds come scudding in, artists hastily retreat to paint the inclement weather through rain-stained windows.

Planning tip: Follow the coast path to Pointe de Pen-Hir to see rocky islets pepper the sea like splinters.

10. La Malène, Lozère

Best for activities for all ages

The 1000m (3200ft) cliffs which flank the River Tarn are so impenetrable that the road down to La Malène has more turns than a carousel ride. At the bottom, the views are just as dizzying, and the sky is so far away it could be viewed through an inverted telescope. Like an adventure playground, the river was made for kayaking, paddleboarding, canyoning and white-water rafting, while the gorges provide a climbing wall of infinite possibility.

