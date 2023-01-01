Pointe de Pen-Hir

Three kilometres southwest of Camaret, this spectacular and sublime headland is bounded by steep, sheer sea cliffs. On a peninsula known for its breathtaking scenery, this might be the most impressive lookout of them all. The series of offshore rock stacks are known as Tas de Pois. There are also two WWII memorials, and just inland 80 neolithic menhirs comprise the Alignements de Lagatjar. There are plenty of short walks in the area, as well as a handful of small cove beaches.