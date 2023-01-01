Musée de la Marine

Get to grips with Brest's maritime military history and briny past at this museum housed within the fortified 13th-century Château de Brest, built to defend the harbour on the Penfeld River. Following the 1532 union of Brittany and France, the castle and its harbour became a royal fortress. The castle was heavily refortified by Vauban in the mid-17th century with his trademark combination of defensive towers and ramparts, from which extend striking views of the harbour and the naval base.

Admission includes an audioguide.