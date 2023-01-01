Ferme Apicole de Térénez

This intriguing place, 8km west of Le Faou on the D791, is abuzz with live bees that you can view in its honey museum. Depending on the season, you might also see busy-bee apiculteurs (beekeepers) Irène and Stéphane Brindeau using environmentally friendly cold-extraction methods to draw out the all-natural honey from giant combs. There's honey tasting and you can buy honey, nougat and other homemade honey products like hydromel (chouchen in Breton; a fermented alcoholic drink made from honey and water).

They also have B&B – no pun intended – accommodation, with single/double rooms from €35/42 and triple rooms from €45-60. Bikes are free for guests.