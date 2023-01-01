Few places in France can match Pointe du Raz for its coastal splendour: on every side gorse-cloaked cliffs plummet to the waves 70m below, gulls trace lazy arcs overhead, and a statue gazes out to sea towards the île de Sein and the winking light of the Ar Men lighthouse. On a stormy day, with giant waves hurling themselves at the cliff faces, it feels like the end of the world. On a clear day, the sunsets are quite unbelievable.

The area is a nationally protected reserve and trails criss-cross the land, but be careful on trails that have severe, unprotected drop-offs. A car park, cafes and a high-season visitor centre are behind the point proper; shuttle buses ferry visitors the last 800m, or you can just walk the scenic coast path.

In high season only, Penn Ar Bed bus 53B from Quimper continues past Audierne on to the car park at Pointe du Raz (€2, three daily Monday to Saturday, 1¼ hours), but it's easier and more sensible to visit with your own wheels. There is a car-park fee of €6.50.