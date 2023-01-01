Musée Départemental Breton

Beside the Cathédrale St-Corentin, recessed behind a magnificent stone courtyard, this superb museum over several floors showcases Breton history, furniture, crafts and archaeology, in a former bishop's palace. Don't miss the fascinating displays of traditional costumes – some beautifully elaborate – and the splendid ceramics and painting, and don't overlook the Tour de Rohan, up a spiral staircase. There are also temporary exhibitions: when we visited, there was a fascinating display of art work by talented Quimper illustrator Marguerite Chabay.