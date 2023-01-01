Cathédrale St-Corentin

At the centre of the city rises Quimper's dramatic Gothic cathedral, with its distinctive dip in the middle where it was built to conform to the land. It is said to symbolise Christ's inclined head as he was dying on the cross. Construction began in 1239, but the cathedral's imposing twin spires weren't added until the 19th century. High on the west façade, look out for an equestrian statue of King Gradlon, the city's mythical 5th-century founder.

The building is also notable for its nave, which is in a different line to the rest of the church. A fire in the early-17th century saw the bell tower go up in a conflagration and a green devil was spotted by some amid the flames.