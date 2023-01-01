Église St-Ronan

At the core of Locronan, this beautiful and very sacred church dates from the 15th century. It contains the tomb of St Ronan, as well as a green wooden pulpit that is a marvel to behold, carved and painted with scenes from the saint's life in Brittany. Ronan was an ascetic pilgrim from Ireland who established a hermitage in the woods here, around which the village eventually formed.

Also look out for the lovely statue of St Christophe (the patron saint of travellers), carrying the young Jesus on his shoulders.