At the heart of Argol, this 1576 church – dedicated to St Peter and St Paul – was much enlarged in the late 17th century, while its bell tower dates to 1585. The church is accessed by a monumental, decorated gateway, erected in 1659. Above the archway of the gateway sits an equestrian statue of King Gradlon, a semi-mythical sovereign ruler of Cornouaille who features in many Breton folk legends.