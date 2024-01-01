Château de Keriolet

Finistère

This impressive building is an exquisite example of 19th-century architecture. Its intriguing Russian connections are revealed during a guided tour (visits are by tour only). The castle is a well-signed 3km drive northeast from town (turn right just before the large Leclerc supermarket).

