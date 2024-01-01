This impressive building is an exquisite example of 19th-century architecture. Its intriguing Russian connections are revealed during a guided tour (visits are by tour only). The castle is a well-signed 3km drive northeast from town (turn right just before the large Leclerc supermarket).
Château de Keriolet
Finistère
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.99 MILES
This special walled town, fortified in the 14th century and modified by the architect Vauban two centuries later, sits on a small island linked to place…
20.2 MILES
At the core of Locronan, this beautiful and very sacred church dates from the 15th century. It contains the tomb of St Ronan, as well as a green wooden…
11.75 MILES
Beside the Cathédrale St-Corentin, recessed behind a magnificent stone courtyard, this superb museum over several floors showcases Breton history,…
11.77 MILES
At the centre of the city rises Quimper's dramatic Gothic cathedral, with its distinctive dip in the middle where it was built to conform to the land. It…
7.83 MILES
For informative insights into the town's place in art history, stop by this well-organised and well-presented museum. Gallery size has doubled in recent…
1.05 MILES
This excellent museum, just inside the main western gate of the Ville Close, delves into Concarneau's seafaring traditions using everything from archive…
2.24 MILES
Head southwest of town to this viewpoint poking into the sea, where you can discover the remains of an old 18th century fort.
2.08 MILES
About 7km south of town, this is decent spot for sunbathing and swimming, with views back to Concarneau.
