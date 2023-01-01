Musée des Phares et des Balises

The black-and-white-striped Phare de Créac'h is one of the world's most powerful lighthouses. Beaming two white flashes every 10 seconds and visible for more than 60km, it serves as a beacon for more than 50,000 ships entering the Channel each year. At its base is the island's highly educational main museum, which tells the story of these vital navigational aids. There are also displays devoted to the numerous ships that have been wrecked off the island.

A joint ticket with Écomusée d'Ouessant is €7.