Collioure

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Collioure

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

Collioure, where boats bob against a backdrop of houses washed in soft pastel colours, is the smallest and most picturesque of the Côte Vermeille resorts. Once Perpignan’s port, it found fame in the early 20th century when it inspired the Fauvist artists Henri Matisse and André Derain and, later, Picasso and Braque.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Château Royal

    Château Royal

    Collioure

    Collioure’s seaside castle was mostly built between 1276 and 1344 by the counts of Roussillon and the kings of Aragon, and was later occupied by the…

  • Moulin de la Cortina

    Moulin de la Cortina

    Collioure

    The most scenic way to reach this 14th-century windmill is a 950m walk through olive and almond groves from Fort St-Elme along the Cami del Port de Sant…

  • Musée d’Art Moderne

    Musée d’Art Moderne

    Collioure

    Boat sketches by Matisse and Edouard Pignon along with coastal canvases by Henri Martin and Henri Marre are among the highlights of this small but…

  • Église Notre-Dame des Anges

    Église Notre-Dame des Anges

    Collioure

    At the northern end of the harbour, the medieval belfry of this church once doubled as a lighthouse, although its pink dome – the signature feature of…

  • Fort St-Elme

    Fort St-Elme

    Collioure

    Built in 1552 by Spanish king Charles V between Collioure and Port-Vendre, this hilltop fort was designed as a key piece of the coastal defence system. It…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Collioure with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Collioure