Collioure’s seaside castle was mostly built between 1276 and 1344 by the counts of Roussillon and the kings of Aragon, and was later occupied by the Mallorcan court, although the outer wall was the work of Vauban in the 17th century. Interior furnishings are minimal, but the hybrid Spanish-French architectural styles are striking and the coastal views lovely. Concerts and theatre performances take place in the grounds throughout the year.