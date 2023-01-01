Orgues d'Ille-sur-Têt

These rock formations must be one of the most striking geological wonders in Occitanie, though they have remained well under the tourist radar. They consist of clusters of fairy chimneys that were formed when erosion wiped out the softer sandstone covering harder rock, leaving behind isolated pinnacles. Reaching heights of up to 15m, they have conical shapes and are topped by flattish stones of harder rock. Depending on your perspective, they look like giant phalluses, organ pipes or outsized mushrooms.

It's about 2km north of Ille-sur-Têt (follow the signs).