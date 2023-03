In a lofty location 63km northwest of Perpignan via the D117, turreted Puilaurens is perhaps the most dramatic of the Cathar fortresses. It has the full range of medieval defences: double walls, four corner towers and crenellated battlements. The views from the castle are particularly grand, stretching across sun-baked plains and pine woodland. It’s also said to be haunted by the White Lady, a niece of Philippe le Bel.