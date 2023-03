The cave-riddled cliffs above Tautavel, 34km northwest of Perpignan along the D117, have yielded a host of prehistoric finds, most notably a human skull unearthed in the Arago Cave that's estimated to be 450,000 years old (one of Europe's oldest such discoveries). The fascinating museum here delves into the area’s prehistoric past, with a full-size cave reproduction, displays of fossilised bones and tools, and multimedia exhibits.

There's no public transport, so you'll need your own wheels.