The 14th-century La Loge de Mer, rebuilt during the Renaissance, was once Perpignan’s stock exchange, then its maritime tribunal.

  • Salvador Dali museum

    Teatre-Museu Dalí

    29.98 MILES

    The first name that pops into your head when you lay eyes on this red castle-like building, topped with giant eggs and stylised Oscar-like statues and…

  • Museum of modern art, Ceret, France.

    Musée d’Art Moderne

    16.54 MILES

    Roussillon had its artistic heyday around the turn of the 20th century, when Fauvist and cubist artists flocked here, attracted by the searing colours and…

  • The Monastery of Sant Pere de Rodes.

    Monestir de Sant Pere de Rodes

    29.44 MILES

    Views of distant Pyrenean peaks and the deep-blue Mediterranean combine with a spectacular piece of Romanesque architecture at this hillside monastery,…

  • Palais des Rois de Majorque, Perpignan, France

    Palais des Rois de Majorque

    0.41 MILES

    Perpignan’s most dominant monument, the Palace of the Kings of Mallorca sprawls over a huge area to the south of the old town. Built in 1276, the castle…

  • Orgues d'Ille-sur-Têt

    Orgues d'Ille-sur-Têt

    13.95 MILES

    These rock formations must be one of the most striking geological wonders in Occitanie, though they have remained well under the tourist radar. They…

  • Fontfroide Cistercian Abbey.

    Abbaye de Fontfroide

    29.52 MILES

    Founded by Cistercian monks in 1093, Fontfroide Abbey became one of southern France’s most powerful ecclesiastical centres during the Middle Ages…

  • Chateau de Queribus in Cucugnan, France.

    Château de Quéribus

    16.81 MILES

    Perched 728m up on a rocky hill, Quéribus was the site of the Cathars’ last stand in 1255. Its structure is well preserved: the salle du pilier (pillars'…

  • Aerial view of Château de Peyrepertuse.

    Château de Peyrepertuse

    20.95 MILES

    Peyrepertuse is the largest of the Cathar castles, teetering on a sheer spur of rock with a drop of 800m on either side. Several of the original towers…

1. Place de la Loge

0.01 MILES

2. Hôtel de Ville

0.02 MILES

The Hôtel de Ville has a typically Roussillon pebbled façade of river stones.

3. Le Castillet & Musée Casa Païral

0.07 MILES

Like many medieval towns, Perpignan was once encircled by defensive walls. Today all that remains is the red-brick town gate of Le Castillet, at the…

4. Cathédrale St-Jean

0.1 MILES

Perpignan’s old town has several intriguing churches, but the most impressive is the Cathédrale St-Jean, begun in 1324 and not completed until 1509…

5. Musée d'Art Hyacinthe Rigaud

0.15 MILES

Occupying two elegant hôtels particuliers (private mansions) right in the historical centre, this museum was entirely renovated in 2017 and now ranks as…

6. Palais des Rois de Majorque

0.41 MILES

Perpignan’s most dominant monument, the Palace of the Kings of Mallorca sprawls over a huge area to the south of the old town. Built in 1276, the castle…

7. Musée de Préhistoire de Tautavel

10.85 MILES

The cave-riddled cliffs above Tautavel, 34km northwest of Perpignan along the D117, have yielded a host of prehistoric finds, most notably a human skull…

8. Orgues d'Ille-sur-Têt

13.95 MILES

These rock formations must be one of the most striking geological wonders in Occitanie, though they have remained well under the tourist radar. They…