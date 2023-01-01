Abbaye de Fontfroide

Founded by Cistercian monks in 1093, Fontfroide Abbey became one of southern France’s most powerful ecclesiastical centres during the Middle Ages. Highlights include the tranquil chapter hall, refectory, cloister and monks’ dormitory, as well as a rose garden added during the 18th century. Fontfroide also produces its own renowned wine, which you can sample in the on-site wine shop or, better still, in the vaulted restaurant. It's 15km southwest of Narbonne via the D613.