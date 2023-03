Situated 1km southwest of town is this famous stepladder of eight locks and nine gates. The whole area was fully renovated in 2017 and is now one of Béziers' highlights. It's connected to the historical centre via a 2km-long walking path. There's a restaurant and a gift shop, and you can watch a 14-minute 3D film that explains the history of the site. You can also rent electric boats or take a boat cruise along the Canal du Midi.