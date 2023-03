Opened in 1974, this 300-hectare wildlife reserve aims to recreate the atmosphere of the African savannah – a climate not all that different from the Languedoc’s dry and dusty plains. Lions, white rhinos, warthogs, giraffes and zebras are just a few of the 160 species on show, with some 3800 animals here in all. Some areas are drive-through, while others you explore on foot. The reserve is off the A9, 17km south of Narbonne.