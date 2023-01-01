Musée d'Art Hyacinthe Rigaud

Occupying two elegant hôtels particuliers (private mansions) right in the historical centre, this museum was entirely renovated in 2017 and now ranks as the city's leading cultural institution. The galleries are split into three main sections: Gothic Perpignan, Baroque Perpignan and Modern Perpignan. Highlights include portraits by Perpignan-born painter Hyacinthe Rigaud (1659–1743) as well as paintings and carvings by Banyuls-sur-Mer–born Aristide Maillol (1861–1944).