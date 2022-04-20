Perpignan

Perpignan Cathedral

Framed by the peaks of the Pyrenees, Perpignan radiates out from the tight knot of the old town's warren of alleys, palm-shaded squares and shabby tenements painted in shades of lemon, peach and tangerine.

  • Palais des Rois de Majorque, Perpignan, France

    Palais des Rois de Majorque

    Perpignan

    Perpignan’s most dominant monument, the Palace of the Kings of Mallorca sprawls over a huge area to the south of the old town. Built in 1276, the castle…

  • Cathédrale St-Jean

    Cathédrale St-Jean

    Perpignan

    Perpignan’s old town has several intriguing churches, but the most impressive is the Cathédrale St-Jean, begun in 1324 and not completed until 1509…

  • Musée d'Art Hyacinthe Rigaud

    Musée d'Art Hyacinthe Rigaud

    Perpignan

    Occupying two elegant hôtels particuliers (private mansions) right in the historical centre, this museum was entirely renovated in 2017 and now ranks as…

  • Place de la Loge

    Place de la Loge

    Perpignan

    Three fine stone structures flank place de la Loge. The 14th-century La Loge de Mer was rebuilt during the Renaissance; it was once Perpignan’s stock…

  • Le Castillet & Musée Casa Païral

    Le Castillet & Musée Casa Païral

    Perpignan

    Like many medieval towns, Perpignan was once encircled by defensive walls. Today all that remains is the red-brick town gate of Le Castillet, at the…

  • La Loge de Mer

    La Loge de Mer

    Perpignan

    The 14th-century La Loge de Mer, rebuilt during the Renaissance, was once Perpignan’s stock exchange, then its maritime tribunal.

  • Hôtel de Ville

    Hôtel de Ville

    Perpignan

    The Hôtel de Ville has a typically Roussillon pebbled façade of river stones.

