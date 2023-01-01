Château de Quéribus

Perched 728m up on a rocky hill, Quéribus was the site of the Cathars’ last stand in 1255. Its structure is well preserved: the salle du pilier (pillars' room) inside the central keep still features Gothic pillars, vaulting and archways. Mind-blowing views stretch to the Mediterranean and Pyrenees from the top. In the theatre, a short film documents the castle’s history, seen through the eyes of one of its curates. It’s 42km northwest of Perpignan via the D117.