Travelling around the Têt Valley, it's well worth visiting the hilltop village of Eus, 12km northeast of Villefranche-de-Conflent. The approach to the village along a quiet road through the vineyards is very scenic. It's one of the most picturesque villages in the region, with narrow, winding streets leading to a medieval church from where you can enjoy spellbinding views of the Pyrenees.