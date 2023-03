Villefranche’s mighty fort dominates the skyline above town. Built by Vauban in 1681, it was heavily refortified by Napoléon III between 1850 and 1856. You can wander around its corner turrets and battlements, as well as the defensive keep, the powder magazine and a former prison. A shuttle bus from town (adult/child return €11/5.50) saves you a steep climb up 844 steps in an underground tunnel or a 20-minute walk on a path.