Musée de Site Gallo-Romain Villa Loupian

Dating from the 1st century AD, this extraordinary Roman villa was built on the Via Domitia road linking Italy and Spain. It was occupied for 600 years. Highlights include a wine cellar and the villa's dazzling preserved mosaics with Syrian and Aquitaine influences; they cover 13 ground-floor rooms. Audioguides are included with admission; free tours take place at 3pm Thursday in French, with translation sheets available. The site is 4.5km southwest of Bouzigues off the D613.