Les Salins du Midi

Glowing a peculiar pink in the sunlight, the vast, flat salt pans that stretch southwards from Aigues-Mortes have for centuries produced the region's famous salt. It's still done in the traditional way, with sauniers (salt workers) harvesting the salt by hand in late summer. You can visit the salt pans either aboard an electric train (1¼ hours, up to 10 daily) or on a cycling tour (three hours, two per day). Reserve ahead.

It gets very hot out on the flats – wear a hat and bring plenty of sun protection.