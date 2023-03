World-famous fizzy water Perrier has its source in natural springs 13km southwest of Nîmes. You can watch a 3D film that explains Perrier’s history, the production process and the reason behind the bottle’s iconic shape (spoiler: it’s to do with pressure), and pick up Perrier-themed souvenirs in the shop. Guided tours take you to the springs.

The main plant supplies around 900 million bottles every year.