Roman remains in these elegant gardens include the 30m-high Tour Magne, raised around 15 BC – the largest of a chain of towers conveying imperial power that once punctuated the city’s 7km-long Roman ramparts. At the top of its 140 steps, an orientation table interprets the panoramic views over Nîmes.

The gardens also shelter the Source de la Fontaine – once the site of a spring, temple and baths – and the crumbling Temple de Diane, located in the northwest corner.