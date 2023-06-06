Shop
Nîmes is heralded as the 'Rome of France', and it's easy to see why. Two millennia ago it was one of the most important cities of Roman Gaul, as evidenced by its incredible collection of Roman buildings, including a magnificent amphitheatre and a 2000-year-old temple.
Nîmes
Nîmes' twin-tiered amphitheatre is the best preserved in France. Built around 100 BC, the arena once seated 24,000 spectators and staged gladiatorial…
Nîmes
Roman remains in these elegant gardens include the 30m-high Tour Magne, raised around 15 BC – the largest of a chain of towers conveying imperial power…
Nîmes
Opened in mid-2018, this futuristic steel-and-glass structure faces Les Arènes right in the heart of the city. Within, the ambitious archaeological museum…
Nîmes
Constructed in gleaming limestone around AD 5, this temple was built to honour Emperor Augustus' two adopted sons. Despite the name, the Maison Carrée …
Nîmes
World-famous fizzy water Perrier has its source in natural springs 13km southwest of Nîmes. You can watch a 3D film that explains Perrier's history, the…
Nîmes
The city's fine-arts museum has a fairly pedestrian collection of Flemish, Italian and French works, although it's worth a look for the fine Roman mosaic,…
Carré d’Art – Musée d'Art Contemporain
Nîmes
The striking glass-and-steel Carré d'Art was designed by British architect Sir Norman Foster. Inside is the Musée d'Art Contemporain, with permanent and…
Nîmes
Nîmes' natural history museum has the usual displays of stuffed beasties, fossils and skeletons, as well as a few menhirs (standing stones) decorated by…
