Nîmes

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Charles de Gaulle Esplanade, Nimes

Getty Images

Overview

Nîmes is heralded as the 'Rome of France', and it's easy to see why. Two millennia ago it was one of the most important cities of Roman Gaul, as evidenced by its incredible collection of Roman buildings, including a magnificent amphitheatre and a 2000-year-old temple.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Roman Amphitheater in Nimes, France

    Les Arènes

    Nîmes

    Nîmes’ twin-tiered amphitheatre is the best preserved in France. Built around 100 BC, the arena once seated 24,000 spectators and staged gladiatorial…

  • Jardins de la Fontaine

    Jardins de la Fontaine

    Nîmes

    Roman remains in these elegant gardens include the 30m-high Tour Magne, raised around 15 BC – the largest of a chain of towers conveying imperial power…

  • Musée de la Romanité

    Musée de la Romanité

    Nîmes

    Opened in mid-2018, this futuristic steel-and-glass structure faces Les Arènes right in the heart of the city. Within, the ambitious archaeological museum…

  • Maison Carrée

    Maison Carrée

    Nîmes

    Constructed in gleaming limestone around AD 5, this temple was built to honour Emperor Augustus’ two adopted sons. Despite the name, the Maison Carrée …

  • Musée Perrier

    Musée Perrier

    Nîmes

    World-famous fizzy water Perrier has its source in natural springs 13km southwest of Nîmes. You can watch a 3D film that explains Perrier’s history, the…

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Nîmes

    The city’s fine-arts museum has a fairly pedestrian collection of Flemish, Italian and French works, although it’s worth a look for the fine Roman mosaic,…

  • Musée d’Histoire Naturelle

    Musée d’Histoire Naturelle

    Nîmes

    Nîmes' natural history museum has the usual displays of stuffed beasties, fossils and skeletons, as well as a few menhirs (standing stones) decorated by…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Nîmes

The Little Yellow Train (Le Petit Train Jaune) passing through Villefranche-de-Conflent, France

Beaches

Travelling with kids in the south of France

Jun 19, 2015 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Nîmes with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Nîmes