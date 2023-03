Opened in mid-2018, this futuristic steel-and-glass structure faces Les Arènes right in the heart of the city. Within, the ambitious archaeological museum’s permanent exhibitions are devoted to regional archaeology, with more than 5000 artefacts including well-preserved mosaics and ceramics.

Designed by French architect Elizabeth de Portzamparc, the building’s undulating façade has fast become one of Nimes' iconic landmarks.