Monastère St-Paul de Mausole

This monastery turned asylum is famous for one of its former residents – the ever-volatile Vincent van Gogh, who admitted himself in 1889. Safe within the monastery's cloistered walls, Vincent enjoyed his most productive period, completing 150-plus drawings and around 150 paintings, including his famous Irises. A reconstruction of his room is open to visitors, as are a Romanesque cloister and gardens growing flowers that feature in his work.

From the monastery entrance, a walking trail is marked by colour panels, showing where the artist set up his easel.

St-Paul remains a psychiatric institution: an exhibition room sells artwork created by patients. It's about 1.5km south of town along the D5.