Fôret des Cèdres

In the scrubby hills about 6km south of Bonnieux, a twisty back road slopes up to this wonderful cedar forest, whose spreading boughs provide welcome relief from Provence’s punishing summer heat. Various paths wind through the woods, including a new nature trail that’s accessible for wheelchairs. The trip up to the forest is worth the drive by itself: the wraparound views of the Luberon valley and its villages perchés (hilltop towns) are out of this world.

Take the D36 towards Buoux and look out for the signs.

