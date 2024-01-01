Musée de la Boulangerie

The Luberon

LoginSave

A museum all about the history of breadmaking might not sound like a Bonnieux must-see, but it’s actually an intriguing visit. Located in a 17th-century building that was used as a bakery until 1920, it explores the baker’s art both in Bonnieux and further afield, with antique millstones, tools, vintage posters and various other bread-related exhibits.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palais Des Papes, Avignon, France. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)

    Palais des Papes

    26.52 MILES

    The largest Gothic palace ever built, the Palais des Papes was erected by Pope Clement V, who abandoned Rome in 1309 in the wake of violent disorder after…

  • The Avignon Papal Palace (Palais des Papes) and the Avignon Bridge (Pont d'Avignon or Pont St-Bénézet) illuminated at night under the deep blue sky reflecting in the still waters of Rhone river. ; Shutterstock ID 609704714

    Pont St-Bénézet

    26.69 MILES

    Legend says Pastor Bénézet (a former shepherd) had three visions urging him to build a bridge across the Rhône. Completed in 1185, the 900m-long bridge…

  • Aix-En-Provence, France - 04 20 2023: Granet Museum. Sculptures and objects from the archaeological region of Aix-En-Provence; Shutterstock ID 2293616765; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2293616765

    Musée Granet

    21.77 MILES

    Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

  • Site Archéologique de Glanum

    Site Archéologique de Glanum

    23.89 MILES

    It might lack the scale and ambition of some of Provence's better-known Roman monuments, but for a glimpse into everyday life in Gaul, this ancient town…

  • Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque and lavender fields.

    Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque

    9.47 MILES

    If you're searching for that classic postcard shot of the medieval abbey surrounded by a sea of purple lavender, look no further. This sublime Cistercian…

  • Montagne Sainte-Victoire.

    Montagne Ste-Victoire

    25.99 MILES

    East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…

  • The red rock formations at Colorado Provencal in France.

    Colorado Provençal

    11.78 MILES

    Named after its fiery red and orange landscape (which locals likened to Colorado), this former ochre quarry is one of the best places to appreciate the…

  • Saint-RÃ©my-de-Provence, Provence-Alpes-CÃ´te d'Azur - France - July 10 2021: Lavender fields at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole, Saint-RÃ©my. Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur - France - July 10 2021: Lavender fields at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole, Saint-Rémy. 1369605560 abbey, aroma, building, country, countryside, culture, field, floral, fragrance, french, historical, landmark, landscape, lavender, lavender fields, provence, relax, rock, ruin, rural, scenic, stone, traditional, typical, view, violet

    Monastère St-Paul de Mausole

    23.86 MILES

    This monastery turned asylum is famous for one of its former residents – the ever-volatile Vincent van Gogh, who admitted himself in 1889. Safe within the…

View more attractions

Nearby The Luberon attractions

1. Fôret des Cèdres

0.89 MILES

In the scrubby hills about 6km south of Bonnieux, a twisty back road slopes up to this wonderful cedar forest, whose spreading boughs provide welcome…

2. Château de Lacoste

1.91 MILES

This part-ruined, 9th-century château once belonged to the scandalous Marquis de Sade (1740–1814) but was bought in 2001 by the couturier Pierre Cardin…

3. Cave de Bonnieux

2.64 MILES

Sample local wines at this superior cellar, 5km from Bonnieux on the D36. Tastings are free.

4. Pont Julien

2.76 MILES

Situated 6km north of Bonnieux, near the junction of the D36 and D900, is one of the Luberon’s most impressive Roman landmarks. Dating from around 3 BC,…

5. Fort de Buoux

3.47 MILES

Occupied since prehistoric times, the site of this clifftop fortress commands an incredible view over the surrounding valley. Abandoned in the 17th…

6. Distillerie Les Agnels

4.55 MILES

This distillery on the edge of Buoux uses locally grown lavender, cypress and rosemary in its products. It also rents out three gorgeous self-contained…

7. Château de Lourmarin

4.76 MILES

This Renaissance château was the first of its kind in Provence. Built during the 16th century and later expanded, the castle has had a string of…