Situated 6km north of Bonnieux, near the junction of the D36 and D900, is one of the Luberon’s most impressive Roman landmarks. Dating from around 3 BC, the 85m-long Pont Julien was built to allow the region’s main Roman road, the Via Domitia, to traverse the Calavon River. Amazingly, the bridge’s three graceful tiers were still carrying cars as recently as 2005 – a testament to the ingenuity and skill of its engineers.

Thankfully, it’s now off-limits to all traffic except bikes and sightseers.