Ancienne Cathédrale Ste-Anne

The Luberon

The 11th-century Ancienne Cathédrale Ste-Anne houses the relics of St Anne, and 11th- and 12th-century illuminated manuscripts.

  • Palais Des Papes, Avignon, France. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)

    Palais des Papes

    29.9 MILES

    The largest Gothic palace ever built, the Palais des Papes was erected by Pope Clement V, who abandoned Rome in 1309 in the wake of violent disorder after…

  • Aix-En-Provence, France - 04 20 2023: Granet Museum. Sculptures and objects from the archaeological region of Aix-En-Provence; Shutterstock ID 2293616765; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2293616765

    Musée Granet

    24.37 MILES

    Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

  • Site Archéologique de Glanum

    Site Archéologique de Glanum

    29.03 MILES

    It might lack the scale and ambition of some of Provence's better-known Roman monuments, but for a glimpse into everyday life in Gaul, this ancient town…

  • Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque and lavender fields.

    Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque

    11.09 MILES

    If you're searching for that classic postcard shot of the medieval abbey surrounded by a sea of purple lavender, look no further. This sublime Cistercian…

  • Montagne Sainte-Victoire.

    Montagne Ste-Victoire

    26.55 MILES

    East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…

  • The red rock formations at Colorado Provencal in France.

    Colorado Provençal

    6.03 MILES

    Named after its fiery red and orange landscape (which locals likened to Colorado), this former ochre quarry is one of the best places to appreciate the…

  • Saint-RÃ©my-de-Provence, Provence-Alpes-CÃ´te d'Azur - France - July 10 2021: Lavender fields at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole, Saint-RÃ©my. Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur - France - July 10 2021: Lavender fields at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole, Saint-Rémy. 1369605560 abbey, aroma, building, country, countryside, culture, field, floral, fragrance, french, historical, landmark, landscape, lavender, lavender fields, provence, relax, rock, ruin, rural, scenic, stone, traditional, typical, view, violet

    Monastère St-Paul de Mausole

    28.91 MILES

    This monastery turned asylum is famous for one of its former residents – the ever-volatile Vincent van Gogh, who admitted himself in 1889. Safe within the…

  • La foret des cedres with hiking and walking trails and panoramic views near Bonnieux, Luberon, Provence, France.

    Fôret des Cèdres

    6.65 MILES

    In the scrubby hills about 6km south of Bonnieux, a twisty back road slopes up to this wonderful cedar forest, whose spreading boughs provide welcome…

1. Musée d’Apt

0.03 MILES

Apt's various industries – ochre-mining, fruits confits and faiences (glazed ceramics) – are explored at this modest but well-curated museum in the middle…

2. Distillerie Les Agnels

1.55 MILES

This distillery on the edge of Buoux uses locally grown lavender, cypress and rosemary in its products. It also rents out three gorgeous self-contained…

3. Mines de Bruoux

3.36 MILES

In Gargas, 7km east of Roussillon, this former mine has more than 40km of underground galleries where ochre was once extracted. Around 650m are open to…

4. Moulin à Huile Jullien

4.02 MILES

On the edge of the village, this working olive-oil mill allows you to follow the process from tree to bottle. Delicious honey is also made here. Tastings…

5. Fort de Buoux

4.06 MILES

Occupied since prehistoric times, the site of this clifftop fortress commands an incredible view over the surrounding valley. Abandoned in the 17th…

6. Pont Julien

4.62 MILES

Situated 6km north of Bonnieux, near the junction of the D36 and D900, is one of the Luberon’s most impressive Roman landmarks. Dating from around 3 BC,…

8. Musée de la Boulangerie

5.79 MILES

A museum all about the history of breadmaking might not sound like a Bonnieux must-see, but it’s actually an intriguing visit. Located in a 17th-century…