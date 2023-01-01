Hôtel de Sade

Reopened after an expensive program of renovations, this impressive Renaissance hôtel particulier was built in 1513 by Balthazar de Sade (ancestor of the much more notorious Marquis de Sade). Since the early 20th century it has housed the most important archaeological finds from the Roman town of Glanum – including an amazing array of sculptures discovered at the site, such as a striking bust of Livia, wife of Emperor Augustus, thought to have been made between AD 4 and 14.