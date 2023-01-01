Parc Ornithologique du Pont de Gau

Flamingos are a dime a dozen in the Camargue, but this park is one of the best places to see the many other migratory and seasonal species that thrive in these wetlands. Herons, storks, egrets, teals, avocets and grebes are just some you may spot, depending on the time of year. The reserve has 7km of trails, giving you every chance to see its avian inhabitants, and a care centre for sick and injured birds. Follow the D570 4km north from Stes-Maries-de-la-Mer.