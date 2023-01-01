Manade des Baumelles

Located on the Petit Rhône, this manade (bull farm) lets visitors enter the world of the gardians ('cowboys'), watching their strenuous work from the safety of a truck. The braver can ride horses, join in the farm-work, go canoeing and play traditional gardian games. Tours end with an optional farm lunch (menus €25/37) and a gift shop stocked with Camargue specialities.

Find the manade a few kilometres north of Stes-Maries-de-la-Mer, at the end of a gravel track off the D38 towards Aigues-Mortes.