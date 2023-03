Attached to the Musée Fabre is L’Hôtel de Cabrières-Sabatier d’Espeyran, a lavish Montpellier mansion that belonged to local notable Madame Frédéric Sabatier d’Espeyran. The interior of the house is filled with incredible ceramics, furniture and objets d’art – an evocative reminder of the fabulous wealth enjoyed by Montpellier’s elite during the late 19th century. Entrance is included with Musée Fabre admission.