Montpellier Parc Zoologique

Four kilometres north of the city centre, this zoo – France’s second-largest, covering 60 hectares – has an enormous population of wild residents that spans the world’s continents. It’s laid out like a safari park, with most of the animals roaming free in open enclosures: be prepared for walking.

Admission to the zoo is free, but there’s a charge for the Serre Amazonienne, a gigantic tropical greenhouse that replicates the humid world of the Amazon rainforest, complete with piranhas, alligators and other reptiles.

Take tram 1 to the St-Eloi stop, from where you can either walk to the zoo or catch the free line 13 shuttle bus (labelled ‘La Navette’).