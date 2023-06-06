Montpellier

Montpellier law courts building, France (Palais de justice de Montpellier, France)

Graceful and easy-going, Montpellier is a stylish metropolis with elegant buildings, grand hôtels particuliers (private mansions), stately boulevards and shady backstreets, and gorgeous white-sand beaches on its doorstep.

  • Montpellier, France - January 2, 2019: architectural detail of the Fabre museum next to the Place de la Comedie where people pass on a winter day; Shutterstock ID 1628380093; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1628380093

    Musée Fabre

    Montpellier

    Founded in 1825 by painter François-Xavier Fabre, this exceptional museum houses one of France’s richest collections of European art. The galleries…

  • Montpellier Parc Zoologique

    Montpellier Parc Zoologique

    Montpellier

    Four kilometres north of the city centre, this zoo – France’s second-largest, covering 60 hectares – has an enormous population of wild residents that…

  • Hôtel de Cabrières-Sabatier d’Espeyran

    Hôtel de Cabrières-Sabatier d’Espeyran

    Montpellier

    Attached to the Musée Fabre is L’Hôtel de Cabrières-Sabatier d’Espeyran, a lavish Montpellier mansion that belonged to local notable Madame Frédéric…

  • Jardin des Plantes

    Jardin des Plantes

    Montpellier

    One of Montpellier’s hidden gems, the Jardins des Plantes is the oldest botanical garden in France. Established in 1593, it was used as a model for the…

  • Arc de Triomphe

    Arc de Triomphe

    Montpellier

    Built in 1695, Montpellier's 52m-high triumphal arch is dedicated to Louis XIV. The tourist office organises guided tours in summer that take you up 103…

  • Musée du Vieux Montpellier

    Musée du Vieux Montpellier

    Montpellier

    This municipal museum has a fairly pedestrian collection of local-interest pieces ranging from furniture to paintings and antique weaponry, but it’s worth…

  • Hôtel de la Vieille Intendance

    Hôtel de la Vieille Intendance

    Montpellier

    The early-17th-century Hôtel de la Vieille Intendance was built during the reign of Louis XIII for the queen mother and his niece Marie Louise d’Orléans …

  • Place Royale du Peyrou

    Place Royale du Peyrou

    Montpellier

    At the eastern end of this wide, tree-lined esplanade is the 1695 Arc de Triomphe. From the Château d’Eau, an elaborate hexagonal water tower at its…

July 25, 2016: Theater of the Place de la Comédie, the most important square in Montpellier, France; Shutterstock ID 1068936569; full: 65050; gl: Online editorial; netsuite: Montpellier best things to do; your: Claire Naylor 1068936569

Activities

13 of the best things to do in Montpellier, France

Dec 3, 2024 • 11 min read

