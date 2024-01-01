Hôtel de la Vieille Intendance

Montpellier

The early-17th-century Hôtel de la Vieille Intendance was built during the reign of Louis XIII for the queen mother and his niece Marie Louise d’Orléans (colloquially known as ‘La Grande Mademoiselle’). The house was later occupied by the city’s intendant (governor), by philosopher Auguste Comte and by Sète-born poet Paul Valéry.

