Musée Parc des Dinosaures et de la Préhistoire

Signs warning of dinosaurs line the drive up, but this dinosaur park is no gimmick – the biggest cache of dinosaur eggs ever discovered in Europe was found here in 1996. Ongoing archaeological digs are unearthing more fossils and footprints. Life-size dinosaur models stand in the parkland and bilingual signs bring exhibits to life. A section of the park focuses on our prehistoric ancestors. The park's 11km west of Bouzigues via the D613.

There's a picnic area but no shop, so bring your own food for an al fresco lunch in fine weather.