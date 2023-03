Though it’s one of several bridges spanning the Aude River, the Pont-Vieux is by far the oldest and prettiest. It was built during the 14th century to provide a quick link between Carcassonne’s lower and upper towns, and rebuilt in the 19th century. It’s one of the few surviving medieval bridges in France, prized for its graceful arches and compact dimensions, and is only open to pedestrians. It's 300m west of the Cité Médiévale.