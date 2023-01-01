Centre National et Musée Jean Jaurès

If you’re wondering why almost every French town seems to have a ‘rue Jean Jaurès’, this museum has everything you need to know about the father of French Socialism. Castres-born Jean Jaurès lifted the movement for the emancipation of working people into the mainstream. The museum pays tribute to his life and works (most information is in French), while contextualising principles that remain cherished in modern France: press freedom, the right to strike and the importance of leisure for working people.