Porte Narbonnaise

Carcassonne

The main gateway to the Cité Médiévale, Porte Narbonnaise leads into the citadel’s interior.

  • Night view of Carcassone medieval city in France.

    Cité Médiévale

    0.07 MILES

    Built on a steep spur of rock, Carcassonne’s rampart-ringed fortress dates back more than two millennia. The fortified town is encircled by two sets of…

  • Musée et Jardin du Canal du Midi

    Musée et Jardin du Canal du Midi

    23.68 MILES

    Understand France’s mightiest man-made waterway, the Unesco World Heritage Canal du Midi, through illuminating exhibitions and short films at this museum…

  • Fontfroide Cistercian Abbey.

    Abbaye de Fontfroide

    27.48 MILES

    Founded by Cistercian monks in 1093, Fontfroide Abbey became one of southern France’s most powerful ecclesiastical centres during the Middle Ages…

  • Chateau de Queribus in Cucugnan, France.

    Château de Quéribus

    28.64 MILES

    Perched 728m up on a rocky hill, Quéribus was the site of the Cathars’ last stand in 1255. Its structure is well preserved: the salle du pilier (pillars'…

  • Chateau Puilaurens, one of the cathar castles in south France.

    Château de Puilaurens

    28.01 MILES

    In a lofty location 63km northwest of Perpignan via the D117, turreted Puilaurens is perhaps the most dramatic of the Cathar fortresses. It has the full…

  • Aerial view of Château de Peyrepertuse.

    Château de Peyrepertuse

    25.1 MILES

    Peyrepertuse is the largest of the Cathar castles, teetering on a sheer spur of rock with a drop of 800m on either side. Several of the original towers…

  • Centre National et Musée Jean Jaurès

    Centre National et Musée Jean Jaurès

    28.35 MILES

    If you’re wondering why almost every French town seems to have a ‘rue Jean Jaurès’, this museum has everything you need to know about the father of French…

  • Pont-Vieux

    Pont-Vieux

    0.44 MILES

    Though it’s one of several bridges spanning the Aude River, the Pont-Vieux is by far the oldest and prettiest. It was built during the 14th century to…

