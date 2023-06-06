Carcassonne

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
France, Languedoc-Roussillon, The fortified city of Carcassonne

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

Perched on a rocky hilltop and bristling with zigzag battlements, stout walls and spiky turrets, the fortified city of Carcassonne looks like something out of a children’s storybook when it's seen from afar. A Unesco World Heritage Site since 1997, it’s most people’s idea of the perfect medieval castle.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Night view of Carcassone medieval city in France.

    Cité Médiévale

    Carcassonne

    Built on a steep spur of rock, Carcassonne’s rampart-ringed fortress dates back more than two millennia. The fortified town is encircled by two sets of…

  • Pont-Vieux

    Pont-Vieux

    Carcassonne

    Though it’s one of several bridges spanning the Aude River, the Pont-Vieux is by far the oldest and prettiest. It was built during the 14th century to…

  • Château et Remparts

    Château et Remparts

    Carcassonne

    To actually walk on the ramparts of Cité Médiévale, you have to pay to enter the Château et Remparts, a keep built for the viscounts of Carcassonne during…

  • Basilique St-Nazaire

    Basilique St-Nazaire

    Carcassonne

    Carcassonne's basilica is worth a peek for its soaring Gothic transept and vivid rose windows. Often, traditional plain chant can be heard inside.

  • Porte Narbonnaise

    Porte Narbonnaise

    Carcassonne

    The main gateway to the Cité Médiévale, Porte Narbonnaise leads into the citadel’s interior.

  • Porte d’Aude

    Porte d’Aude

    Carcassonne

    The castle’s second gate, Porte d'Aude, was partly destroyed in 1816 and no longer has its drawbridge.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Carcassonne

The Little Yellow Train (Le Petit Train Jaune) passing through Villefranche-de-Conflent, France

Beaches

Travelling with kids in the south of France

Jun 19, 2015 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Carcassonne with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Carcassonne