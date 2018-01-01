Welcome to St-Rémy-de-Provence

See-and-be-seen St-Rémy has an unfair share of gourmet shops and restaurants – in the spirit of the town’s most famous son, prophecy-maker Nostradamus, we predict you’ll need to let your belt out a notch. Come summer, the jet set wanders the peripheral boulevard and congregates at place de la République, leaving the quaint historic centre strangely deserted. The low season is quiet.