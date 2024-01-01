Porte de la Ligne

Avignon

LoginSave

Porte de la Ligne is one of the entryways to Avignon's Unesco-registered walled city, located on the northen edge of the walls, near the River Rhône.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Inside the Orange Amphitheatre (Théâtre antique d'Orange).

    Théâtre Antique

    12.59 MILES

    Orange's monumental, Unesco-protected Roman theatre is unquestionably one of France's most impressive Roman sights. It's one of only three intact Roman…

  • 638607842 European, French, Mediterranean, Languedoc Rossillon, Bridge, Gardon, World Heritage, Destination, Colour Pont Du Gard, roman bridge over crossing the Gardon river

    Pont du Gard

    13.8 MILES

    The extraordinary three-tiered Pont du Gard was once part of a 50km-long system of channels built around 19 BC to transport water from Uzès to Nîmes. The…

  • Roman Amphitheater in Nimes, France

    Les Arènes

    24.02 MILES

    Nîmes’ twin-tiered amphitheatre is the best preserved in France. Built around 100 BC, the arena once seated 24,000 spectators and staged gladiatorial…

  • Palais Des Papes, Avignon, France. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)

    Palais des Papes

    0.3 MILES

    The largest Gothic palace ever built, the Palais des Papes was erected by Pope Clement V, who abandoned Rome in 1309 in the wake of violent disorder after…

  • The Avignon Papal Palace (Palais des Papes) and the Avignon Bridge (Pont d'Avignon or Pont St-Bénézet) illuminated at night under the deep blue sky reflecting in the still waters of Rhone river. ; Shutterstock ID 609704714

    Pont St-Bénézet

    0.34 MILES

    Legend says Pastor Bénézet (a former shepherd) had three visions urging him to build a bridge across the Rhône. Completed in 1185, the 900m-long bridge…

  • Site Archéologique de Glanum

    Site Archéologique de Glanum

    12.95 MILES

    It might lack the scale and ambition of some of Provence's better-known Roman monuments, but for a glimpse into everyday life in Gaul, this ancient town…

  • Amphitheatre in Arles.

    Les Arènes

    21.07 MILES

    In Roman Gaul, every important town had an amphitheatre, where gladiators and wild animals met their (usually grisly) ends. Few examples have survived,…

  • Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque and lavender fields.

    Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque

    18.8 MILES

    If you're searching for that classic postcard shot of the medieval abbey surrounded by a sea of purple lavender, look no further. This sublime Cistercian…

View more attractions

Nearby Avignon attractions

1. Église et Cloître des Carmes

0.19 MILES

Construction on this Romanesque and Gothic Carmelite church and cloister began in the 13th century. It became one of the first theatre and dance venues of…

2. Musée du Petit Palais

0.28 MILES

The archbishops' palace during the 14th and 15th centuries now houses outstanding collections of primitive, pre-Rennaissance, 13th- to 16th-century…

3. Place du Palais

0.29 MILES

This impressive vast square surrounding the Palais des Papes provides knockout photo ops. On top of the Romanesque 17th-century cathedral stands a golden…

4. Palais des Papes

0.3 MILES

The largest Gothic palace ever built, the Palais des Papes was erected by Pope Clement V, who abandoned Rome in 1309 in the wake of violent disorder after…

5. Porte du Rhône

0.33 MILES

Porte du Rhône is one of the entryways to Avignon's Unesco-registered walled city, located on the northwestern edge of the walls, near Pont St-Bénézet.

6. Pont St-Bénézet

0.34 MILES

Legend says Pastor Bénézet (a former shepherd) had three visions urging him to build a bridge across the Rhône. Completed in 1185, the 900m-long bridge…

7. Basilique St-Pierre

0.35 MILES

Basilique St-Pierre, in the centre of the walled city of Avignon, was built between the 14th and 16th centuries in the Flamboyant Gothic style.

8. Porte St-Lazare

0.45 MILES

Porte St-Lazare is one of the entryways to Avignon's Unesco-registered walled city, located on the northeastern edge of the walls.